City councillors hail Garrett’s selfless service

CITY councillors on Wednesday eulogised their late colleague Junior Garrett, saying that despite the fierce debate around the horseshoe table at City Hall, the former finance committee chairman was loved by all.

Councillor Junior Garrett, also a member of the People’s National Congress (PNC), died suddenly last Friday shortly after attending a meeting of the Finance Committee. City Mayor, Patricia Chase-Green, in her reflections told the gathering that she had grown closer to Garrett over the years and although the two had their disagreements, at the end of the day, they both made the decisions that were in the best interest of the citizens they serve.

“We know the character of Councillor Garrett that we once had at this chamber, we will never get another person like Councillor Garrett,” the City Mayor remarked, adding: “Councillor Garrett, at the end of the day, after all the ranting and raving…was loved by all.”

She then told of many of the acts of kindness and benevolence which were done out of the spotlight by Garrett, saying: “I know the pain that some councillors and some staff are feeling because Councillor Garrett did a lot of charitable work, a lot of assistance he would have given to persons without ringing a bell [sic],” the Mayor remarked.

Also attending the assemblage was Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, who expressed his condolences to the family of Garrett, as well as the Mayor and City Council members. Speaking to the spirit of self-less service and volunteerism which he says largely drives the effectiveness of the Local Government; he acknowledged Garrett’s contribution to the country.

“The City of Georgetown has lost an individual that has such service over an extended period of time,” Bulkan stated, adding: “I believe that efforts of Councillor Garrett bare testimony and that as he makes his final departure and exit that his record of contributions can be a testimony.”

He then encouraged the members not to become daunted by the passing of their colleague and friend but to strive each day to make the world and their communities a better place.

Former Prime Minister and Former Mayor of Georgetown, Hamilton Green, described the late councillor as a man of “trust and zeal”, who was snatched away at the prime of his life. “To me, the loss is fundamental and we must begin to wonder how we will replace a man of his energy and calibre,” Green said.

Beginning his tribute by repeating the words of the hymn, ‘Now the labourer’s task is o’er’, former City Mayor, Ranwell Jordan, later said that although he and Garrett had at times “crossed swords” they nonetheless shared a cordial relationship even after he (Jordan) exited the council.

Deputy Mayor of Georgetown, Lionel Jaikaran, remarked that although he did not know councillor Garrett for many years, he described him as “a man of principle” and “a very punctual man” whose passing shook him to the core.

Meanwhile, many of the council members were visibly emotionally distraught at the loss of a man whom several similarly described as a “confidante”, “brother”, “friend” and a source of endless financial advice.

Garrett served the council from 2002 to the time of his death.