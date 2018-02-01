Attorney freed of ‘causing death’ charge

A CHARGE of causing death by dangerous driving was dismissed against attorney-at-law Keisha Chase, due to the prosecution’s lack of evidence after almost two weeks of trial into the accident, which led to the death of a 47-year-old man in 2015.

Magistrate Allen Wilson on Wednesday upheld a no-case submission made by Chase’s attorney, Roger Yearwood.

Magistrate Allen ruled that police prosecutor Vishnu Hunt failed to prove his case due to the lack of evidence.

Chase was charged with driving motor vehicle PRR 8181in a dangerous manner, causing the death of Julian Leitch on November 10, 2015, at Duncan Street, Campbellville. She was out on $250,000 bail during the trial

According to reports, Chase fatally struck Leitch on Duncan Street, Georgetown. Leitch was attempting to cross the roadway when he was hit.

Police in a release had stated that the driver reported that she was proceeding east along Duncan Street, when she heard a loud sound. Upon investigating, she saw a man lying on the road.

He was picked up by public-spirited persons along with the driver and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital. He reportedly suffered multiple abrasions to his body and died while receiving treatment at the medical facility.