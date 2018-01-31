Webb given more time to pay debt to U.S. government

EMBATTLED former CONCACAF president Jeffrey Webb has been given more time to pay on debts owed to the United States government stemming from an asset forfeiture agreement.

As part of a plea with U.S. authorities in the much publicised FIFA corruption case Webb was expected to complete another US$1.7 million repayment to authorities by the end of this month.

The majority of the amount, around US$1.43 million was deposited into the U.S. government’s Seized Asset Deposit Fund last June, leaving another US$270 000 outstanding.

The amounts have been garnered from the sale of Webb’s properties in Georgia. However, according to documents presented in court earlier this week the former CONCACAF boss’ attorney pointed to two failed deals as responsible for a further payment delay.

“While Mr Webb’s realtor located serious buyers for three of these four properties in Georgia last year, only one of these properties remains in sale negotiations,” Webb’s attorney Ernie Gao told the court.

“Sale negotiations for the other two properties fell through in December 2017, due to certain unforeseen circumstances; one buyer was unable to obtain bank financing to fund the purchase, while the sale of the other property could not close after conditions were discovered that needed to be modified.”

The prosecution did not object to giving Webb until July 23 to complete the payment. As part of his November 2015 guilty plea in the FIFA investigation, Webb agreed to forfeit a total of US$6.7 million in cash assets and property, which included a 9,851-square-foot home in Loganville, Georgia.

His sentencing date is currently set for March 7. (Sportsmax)