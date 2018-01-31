U.S. prosecutors investigating global sports corruption – NYT

(REUTERS) – U.S. federal prosecutors are conducting an extensive investigation into global sports corruption, including at FIFA, the world governing body for soccer, and the international and U.S. Olympics organisations, The New York Times reported yesterday, citing a grand jury subpoena.

As part of the probe, the Justice Department is looking at possible racketeering, money-laundering and fraud charges related to two track and field world championship events and the business executives who have consulted on bids for various other elite competitions, according to the subpoena, the Times reported.

The investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn, which has previously investigated FIFA and systematic doping in Russia.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office declined to comment on the report.

The subpoena, one of a number that were delivered in January, solicited documents, testimony and financial records dating to 2013, the Times reported.

Since then, the United States has won bids to host the 2021 track and field world championships in Eugene, Oregon and the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

The subpoena did not explicitly refer to the Los Angeles Olympics bid, but did focus on the world governing body for track and field, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), the newspaper said.

The IAAF awarded the sport’s 2019 world championships to Doha, Qatar, and the 2021 event to Eugene.

The people who were asked to provide information, including personal and corporate bank records, were expected to appear in federal court in Brooklyn as early as this week, the Times reported.

A spokesman for the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) declined to comment yesterday and a spokesman for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) did not immediately respond to a request, the newspaper reported. A spokeswoman for the IAAF said it had not been contacted by U.S. investigators.