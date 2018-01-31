Jofra Archer ‘doing the maths’ to achieve England ‘dream’

SUSSEX all-rounder Jofra Archer says he is “doing the maths” to ensure he qualifies for his “dream” of playing Test cricket for England.

Barbados-born Archer, 22, is not eligible for England until the winter of 2022, when he will have completed the seven-year residency period.

He needs to spend 210 days a year in England to complete his residency.

“I think I have a longer career in England than I would have in Barbados,” he told Stumped on BBC World Service.

Archer, who was sold in this month’s IPL auction, for £800 000, impressed with his pace and athleticism in the field in Australia’s Big Bash League.

He says he is able to manage the tournaments he plays in to ensure he meets the qualification criteria.

‘Not playing Test cricket too young is a blessing’.

Archer, who grew up in Barbados, played three times for West Indies Under-19s but was left out for the World Cup in 2014.

His Sussex team-mate Chris Jordan, who was also born in Barbados, has gone on to represent England in Test and limited-overs cricket.

“It was really upsetting and I think I took it too seriously. That summer was the first summer I went to England,” said Archer.

“After playing with Sussex, I really think the conditions in England suit me. I saw that it’s possible to play for England.”

Archer, who will be 27 by the time he qualifies to represent England, said the experience he will gain over the next five years would help him to be more confident in his game.

“I’m still young now so I think it’s a blessing really, not to play so young. Who knows – I could have a bad game or a bad series, and that could be me,” he added.

“It’s really good that I have some time to get to know my game inside out before I actually play Test cricket.”

Archer has attracted increased attention since England lost the Ashes in January, with former England spinner Graeme Swann saying he is a “player to get excited about”.

“I live with my bowling coach at the moment, so hopefully this year I can get my family over to come and see some of the (T20) Blast, some of the four-day stuff,” he added.

“I hope to get my own place so I can bring most of my family over and let them experience some of England.”

Jofra Archer will play for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash semi-final against Perth Scorchers today. (BBC Sport)