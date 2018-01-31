Guyana signs three MoUs with India

THREE Memoranda of Understanding were signed between the Governments of Guyana and India in the area of renewable energy, for a cultural exchange programme and a Framework Agreement on International Solar Alliance (ISA).

The Guyanese delegation led by Second Vice-President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge also presented the Instrument of Ratification of the International Solar Alliance. The group, which also includes Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman and Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Audrey Jardine-Waddell, is presently in New Delhi, India for the Guyana/India Joint Commission and Inter-Ministerial Consultation.

During Minister Greenidge’s meeting with the External Affairs Minister of India, discussions were centred on the further strengthening of bilateral relations through cooperation in capacity-building, promotion of business and trade, enhancement of people to people contact, and cooperation on pharmaceuticals.

The sharing of India’s experience in Information Technology with the setting up of IT Centres of Excellence in Georgetown were highlighted as well. Views were also exchanged on regional and multilateral issues such as climate change, solar alliance and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reforms. The delegation is also expected to have discussions with the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas for further strengthening of trade between the two countries. Meetings will be concluded on February 2, 2018.

(DPI)