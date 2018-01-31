Fixtures confirmed for GCB Inter-County U-15 tournament

… Demerara, President’s X1 teams named

THE fixtures for this year’s Guyana Cricket Board’s Inter-County Under-15 tournament have been confirmed. The one-day tournament is set to bowl off on Sunday with two matches being played simultaneously at different venues.

According to the local governing body, GCB, three rounds of cricket will be played before the top two teams advance to the final.

Demerara and Essequibo will open the tournament when the they meet on Sunday at the Lusignan ground. Berbice will play the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) President’s XI the same day at the Georgetown Cricket Club ground, Bourda.

The tournament continues on February 6 with Berbice facing Demerara at Everest while Essequibo will battle the GCB President’s X1 at Tuschen.

The final round will be played on February 8. Demerara will oppose the President’s X1 at Lusignan while Berbice and Essequibo clash at Everest. The final is scheduled for February 10 at GCC. Teams will gain six points for a win, two points for a washed-out or abandoned match, and 0.1 point for each fast bowling wicket.

Meanwhile, the Demerara and President’s X1 squads have been confirmed.

The Demerara squad reads: Mavindra Dindyal, Nicholas Rajpat, Zachary Jodha, Rivaldo Phillips, Rommel Datterdeen, Chandrapaul Rajpat, Shemar Yearwood, Krishna Singh, Inderjeet Nanan, Alex Alli, Thaddeus Lovell, Shafeek Khan, Darius Andrews and Vishal Persaud. The coach is Latchman Yadram.

The reserve players are: Sanjay Persaud, Shahid Vieira, Ajay Gainda, Yohance Anjoy, Chad Tulesh Shivrattan and Aryan Persaud.

As customary, the President’s X1 squad is made up of the reserve players from the three counties.

The squad reads: Terrence Softleigh, Avick Ramdial, Tomesh Kellawan, Hemendra Goordial, Vikash Singh, Tameshwar Mahadeo, Saffie Shazad, Shreedat Roopnarine, Rudra Goberdhan, Sanjay Persaud, Shahid Vieira, Ajay Gainda, Yohance Anjoy, Chad Tulesh Shivrattan and Aaron Persaud.