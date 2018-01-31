First Test in Chittagong : Magnificent Mominul hits unbeaten 175 on first day

MOMINUL Haque put Sri Lanka’s attack to the sword with a masterful unbeaten century as Bangladesh dominated day one of the Test series in Chittagong.

Sri Lanka head coach Chandika Hathurusingha could only watch as the side he turned his back on just a couple of months ago piled on the runs, closing on 374-4 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Mominul was the tourists’ tormentor in chief, reaching three figures in only 96 balls – the second-fastest Test hundred by a Tigers batsman – and moving on to 175 not out at stumps yesterday.

Mushfiqur Rahim made a superb 92 in Bangladesh’s first Test since he was removed as captain, putting on 236 for the third wicket with Mominul before Suranga Lakmal (2-43) removed the wicketkeeper-batsman.

The magnificent Mominul was still there at the end of the day, though, having struck a six and 16 fours at a stadium where he has made all but one of his five Test hundreds.

Tamim Iqbal and Imrul Kayes got Bangladesh off to a good start after Mahmudullah – standing in as captain with Shakib Al Hasan ruled out – won the toss and the openers put on 72 for the first wicket.

The destructive Tamim (52) came down the track to loft Dilruwan Perera for a straight six and raced to fifty off only 46 balls before the same bowler got one to nip back in and bowl the left-hander through the gate.

Kayes followed for 40, opting against reviewing a leg-before decision awarded to Lakshan Sandakan when the ball would have gone over the top of the stumps.

Diminutive left-hander Mominul looked in great touch from the start of his innings, bringing up his half-century from 59 balls and motoring on to a hundred in quick time, reaching the landmark with back-to-back boundaries off Sandakan.

Mushfiqur was comfortable at the other end, keeping the scoreboard ticking and looking set for three figures before edging Lakmal behind late in the day after striking 10 boundaries without the pressure of the captaincy on his shoulders.

Liton Das went first ball when he shouldered arms and was bowled but Mominul was just six runs short of his highest Test score when stumps were drawn.

BANGLADESH 1st innings

Tamim Iqbal b Dilruwan Perera 52

Imrul Kayes lbw Lakshan Sandakan 40

Mominul Haque not out 175

Mushfiqur Rahim c Niroshan Dickwella b Suranga Lakmal 92

Liton Das b Suranga Lakmal 0

Mahmudullah not out 9

Extras: (nb-4, w-2) 6

Total: (90.0 overs) 374-4

Fall of wickets: 1-72, 2-120, 3-356, 4-356.

Bowling: Lakmal 17-3-43-2 (nb-2), Kumara 12-1-64-0 (w-1), Perera 24-4-98-1 (nb-2), Herath 20-1-100-0, Sandaka 13- 1- 58-1, (w-1), Dhananjaya de Silva 4-0-11-0.