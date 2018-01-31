Criminal charges for Coen Jackson

…DPP recommends criminal charges against Bishops’ teacher

THE chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions has recommended that charges be laid against Bishops’ High School teacher, Coen Jackson, accused of sexually grooming students.

This is according to an official of the DPP who confirmed this new development during a phone call on Tuesday morning. “The file was returned to the GPF with legal advice for them to institute charges against the accused,” the DDP official stated.

The GPF was last reported as seeking legal advice on how to move forward with the matter. When the Guyana Chronicle contacted Assistant Commissioner “A” Division, Marlon Chapman, he said that as a result of the channels the document comes through, it hasn’t yet been picked up by the Crime Chief.

However, he added that in the event that the file is received, the public can be assured that the GPF will act on the given advice. Chapman also updated that earlier last week the document was in the possession of the GPF but was subsequently sent back to the DPP due to changes which were needed to be made. “The file came for some points to be cleared up and it was sent back,” Chapman noted.

Jackson, a former Bishops’ Business and Economics teacher has been accused of alleged predatory behaviour. An official complaint was made to Chief Education Officer, Marcel Hutson, by Cultural Policy Advisor, Ruel Johnson against the teacher on November 20.

The Ministry of Education subsequently pursued and completed investigations on the matter which was then handed over to the police on November 24. On December 2, Jackson was arrested at the Brickdam Police Station in Georgetown and released on $100,000 bail. Despite several persons reportedly making statements indicating that they are victims of Jackson’s sexual grooming, the accused has denied these claims admitting only to being in relationships with two former students of the school, now in their early 20s.

Nonetheless, during the unraveling, members of the public had petitioned that Jackson face the full brunt of the law, should he be found guilty. Back in December last year an anonymous reporting system was set up by the Bishops’ High School Old Students’ Association (BHSOSA) in light of the sexual allegations levelled against Jackson.

One of Jackson’s alleged victims had publicly commented on the matter. The young woman said she never considered herself a victim of anyone or anything until same was pointed out to her. She noted that as a teenager, she had suffered from depression, which made her an easy target “for someone I’ve now come to recognise as a sexual predator.”

“From the time I was 15, I spent the rest of the years of my life up until now normalising indignity after indignity, so much that when it finally ended, I felt barely human to myself. I couldn’t tell anyone everything that happened to me because the most relatable thing I could say was that I was betrayed; I was also forbidden to speak about it by the offender. Betrayal is easy to swallow and take pity on,” she detailed.

The young woman said one year after her relationship with Jackson ended she suffered from anxiety attacks and felt ashamed to tell anyone what had happened to her. But it was in September when she met her current partner that she opened up about her experience.