Over $20M up for grabs in Jumbo Jet `Triple Crown’ horserace championships

THE Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee will stage the first-ever Triple Crown horserace championships in Guyana at two venues with over $20M up for grabs in the planned three-day event.

According to information received, the championships will get underway on February 18 at the Rising Sun Turf Club and will continue on March 4 at the same Arima Park, West Coast Berbice race track.

The third and final day of the championships is scheduled for Easter Sunday, (April 1) at the Port Mourant Turf Club, Corentyne, Berbice.

Both days at the Rising Sun facility there will be the follo0wing first-place cash prizes in the respective classes: `C’ and Lower $1M; `F’ and Lower/E’ non-earners/last start $400 000; three-year-old Guyana bred $350 000; `H1’ and Lower $300 000; `J/K’ and Lower $240 000; `K’ non-earners/last start $230 000; `L’ and Lower $200 000.

(Note), cash prizes will be awarded from first to fifth places).

For the final leg in Corentyne (Port Mourant), the stakes will be higher and are as follows: `C’ and Lower $1.2M; `F’ and Lower/`E’ non-earners/last start $500 000; Three-year-old Guyana-bred $400 000; `H1’ and Lower $350 000; `J’/`K’ and Lower $240 000; `K’ non-earners/last start $200 000; and `L’ and Lower $150 000.

There will be bonuses for any horse that wins all three races in the `Triple Crown’ event, with a maximum bonus payout amounting to $500 000.

According to the organisers, horses will not be promoted or demoted for any event in their classes, to give them the opportunity to win the bonus and to be hailed the `Triple Crown’ champion of their respective class.

A deposit of 50% of the total entry fee must be paid before February 11 with the balance to be paid on or before February 11.

In order to win the bonus a deposit of $5 000 for each of the three races must be paid on or before February 11.

For further information, racehorse owners/trainers can contact Chandra Ramkissoon (624-9063, 608-9063, 232-0633); Alan Padmore (232-9115, 619-1909) or Nikita Ross on 662-4668.