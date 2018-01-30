Sugar payout begins

…hundreds uplift severance cheques at Enmore

Sugar workers on Monday began receiving their severance pay, with many already planning on investing it into small businesses, while others are still to decide.

The payout for workers attached to the East Demerara Sugar Estates took place at the Enmore Estate where the former sugar workers turned out in their numbers to receive their severance.

They collected a number from the security at the gate of the estate and anxiously awaited their turn to receive their money. Most of the workers were visibly happy and satisfied with what they received; some were evening smiling and laughing, even after walking long distances to get to the estate.

“It is good they paid us; I would have been happy for all the money, but I still welcome what I received,” said one of the ex-sugar workers.

He told this publication that he and his son already have plans to invest the money in a small business that they hope will become lucrative as time goes by.

Asked if he would return to the estate if it is privatised, the man said probably not, seeing that he is nearing the age of retirement, but he would advise the younger generation to make use of the opportunity if they get it.

Other ex-workers expressed similar sentiments, but still maintained that they should have received the full payment, instead of 50 per cent.

Most of them said they will be investing the money they receive in order to maintain their families. Some, however, said they are ready to accept whatever alternative offer the government and the private sector have in the pipeline.

The National Assembly had approved the sum of $1.93B to offset the payment of severance for sugar workers made redundant by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).

The government had made a commitment to pay a sum of $2.25B to the sugar workers before the end of this month, a figure that represents half of the $4.25B it plans paying them. The balance will be paid before the end of 2018.

In the case of the Skeldon Estate workers there will receive $609M, while those at Rose Hall will be paid $705M. The workers at East Demerara and Wales will be paid $815M and $150M, respectively.

Flanked by executives of the sugar corporation, Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder had told the National Assembly that the sums to be paid this month will see a total of 4,763 sugar workers being paid off. The workers from the Skeldon Estate number 1,851; another 1,181 are from Rose Hall; 1,480 are from the East Demerara; and the remaining 251 are from the Wales Estate.

In the interest of the workers, Cabinet had put forward a proposal in which it made a commitment to pay full severance to those workers whose total severance stands at $500,000 or less. Around 1,600 workers in this category will benefit.

Minister Holder said that the severance payments include overtime and other allowances owed to the workers. He also noted that the severance is being paid to workers on condition of length of service, adding, “All benefits will be paid on the due date.”