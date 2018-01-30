Junior Soca and Calypso contestants impressive at seawall rehearsal

On Sunday evening, contestants in the Junior Soca and Calypso competitions, in a rehearsal session at the Seawall Band Stand, gave an appreciative crowd a taste of what is to come in this year’s Mashramani showdown.

Speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI), Mashramani Coordinator Andrew Tyndall opined that the participants all performed beyond expectation. He attributed the thrilling performances to the weeks of practice the young singers have been undergoing since the start of the new year.

“I think the crowd that came out this afternoon really enjoyed it… These are junior Soca artistes. It is their first year in the competition and they are really giving it their best and I think on Saturday 3rd at Park Square Fun city in Mahaicony, we are going to have a really good show.”

The Coordinator also expressed his satisfaction with the quality of music being produced by the young performers noting that the lyrics were mature and in keeping with the current times.

“I think that it is good quality music. We will keep working with them to improve the standard but the overall quality of the music is good. I thought the band did a fantastic job of interpreting the music and really making the artiste feel comfortable. If you listen to the music for the junior Soca competition, it is the type of revellers could go down the road with on Mash Day. So, I am really proud of what is being produced by these young artistes.”

The rehearsal session was arranged by the Ministry of Social Cohesion’s Department of Culture in preparation for the Finals, which will be held in Berbice, Region Five, on February 3. The theme for this year’s Mahramani celebration is “Let’s Cooperate and Celebrate Republic 48”.

(DPI)