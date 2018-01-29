Why 4 minutes 4 change?

OUR AIM: This weekly article, 4 minutes 4 change aims to highlight issues that affect children and the many ways they are being abused in our society. It also gives good advice to parents and caregivers by informing them about child rights and how they can work with children for the best results.

By informing the public through this medium we are hoping that they can become more aware of the correct way to treat and interact with children because, only when ‘one’ is informed can ‘one’ make informed choices: and only when one becomes enlightened can there be true and permanent change.

Therefore when you read these articles seek out the elements that enlighten you: elements that you can acknowledge because they may even relate to you, a close friend or a member of your family. Perhaps you can even take these elements away with you and share what you’ve learnt with other people.

THE VICTIMS: It is a fact that many children in Guyana face atrocities on a daily basis, atrocities that no child should be made to endure and this is usually at the hands of adults: adults who should know better and adults who children rely on to guide and protect them.

The reason why some adults do not know better when it comes to parenting is because they were never exposed to the appropriate knowledge or experience or given the relevant information. Some of them come from such dysfunctional backgrounds that they have little regard for the outcome of their own lives, let alone the lives of their children. They have never possessed the requisite skills to raise children successfully. They need help.

Children are inexperienced and vulnerable so they have no choice but to comply and adhere to whatever treatment they receive from their caregivers. They suffer even though there is a child protection law in Guyana that stipulates clearly how children should be treated and the type of environment that is required to enable them to develop and strive.

THE ADULTS: Parents who are failing their children do not readily seek assistance. The local authority (the Childcare and Protection Agency, (CPA) Ministry of Social Protection) only gets involved when matters are brought to their attention or reports are made by thoughtful neighbours, teachers, or members of the public.

The only people who can make a difference in the lives of abused and neglected children are adults (like you). Adults have the power the means and opportunity to get involved when they see, suspect or are fully aware that a child is being mistreated. Adults can make a difference to the outcome of a child’s life simply by intervening or by picking up the phone and calling the CPA hotline. The questions that are asked are straightforward and the caller has the option to remain anonymous.

THE OBJECTIVE: The reason it is important to protect children at all costs and to ensure that they have a reasonable upbringing is simple. A dysfunctional and/or ‘messed up’ childhood tends to have an adverse effect on the type of adults these children will become. We as a nation are depending on these children to develop into rounded individuals who will be our future workforce: We need them to succeed.

By giving them the best childhood possible we are not only helping to shape a more positive outlook for them but we are giving them a chance for a successful future: A future where they understand their place in society and contribute to the all-important role of helping Guyana to continually prosper. This article 4 minutes ‘4 change’ is part of the quest that will ultimately help children to receive an adequate childhood. It is hoped that by building public awareness and by informing and educating adults (like you) in this space, that change will take place in the lives of our children who need it the most.

If you are concerned about a child you can ring the CPA hotline 227 0979 or email childcaregy@gmail.com

A Message from the Childcare and Protection Agency, Ministry of Social Protection