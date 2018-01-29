Police discover 19 parcels of cannabis in car

–following high speed chase

Following a high speed chase , ranks of the Fort Wellington Police Station on Monday morning discovered in excess of twenty pounds (9,165 grams) in one of two cars.

According to the police , a speeding motor car which breached a police cordon in front of the Fort Wellington Police Station about 02:00hrs on Monday , caused ranks to take evasive action .

The ranks subsequently pursued the car and found it crashed into a tree at No. 23 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB). On approaching two occupants were seen exiting the vehicle and entered another which sped off further westward.

While being pursued, the police said the vehicle veered into a street at No. 27 Village, WCB and ended up in a nearby trench, where two males were seen exiting and escaped through the unlit street.

The driver, a 23-year-old of Onderneeming, WCB who is employed as a driver with a water company , was arrested whilst in the process of disposing of a bag which was found to contain nineteen parcels of compressed cannabis.