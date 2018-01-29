One detained as cops probe discovery of body on ECD roadway

-PM shows victim died of multiple injuries

One person was detained for questioning by police investigators as the lawmen continue their investigations into the discovery of the body of a Cummings Lodge man on Saturday night.

At the same time , a post-mortem examination conducted on the body of 22-year-old Hemchand Dalchand also known as “Rakesh” or “Rakesha,” by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh on Monday morning gave the cause of death as multiple injuries consistent to that of a motor vehicle accident.

The man’s body was found in a pool of blood on the East Coast carriageway in the vicinity of Oleander Gardens, just after midnight on Saturday.

He was reportedly last seen at a BBQ at the Ogle Community Centre Ground where he and other friends had gone earlier on Saturday night.