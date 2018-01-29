New bridges linking Alexander Village, West Ruimveldt commissioned

-residents urged to make cases for communities’ development

RESIDENTS should be aggressive in making their cases for their communities’ development.

This is according to Minister of State Joseph Harmon, who was at the time speaking to a gathering on Sunday afternoon in Alexander Village, where he officially commissioned one of four bridges which link the community with nearby West Ruimveldt and other areas.

The area is the beneficiary of several forms of infrastructural works being conducted and the government and the Georgetown municipality are set to address concerns raised by residents.

Speaking to the gathering of officials and residents, including Mayor Patricia Chase-Green and Town Clerk Royston King, as well as Director of Sport, Christopher Jones, Minister Harmon noted that the time is ripe for residents to work together to build their communities. “This is a time to build these communities, this is a time we have to work together to build this country,” he said, as he spoke of the government’s Green State Development strategy to add to the country’s development.

Minister Harmon said over a year ago he visited the village at the invitation of residents and according to him, he spent several hours listening to the complaints raised by residents.”I believe that is what government does, that is what this government does – – we listen to the people and we take action based on the recommendations which come from you,” he said.

The minister added that if healthy spaces are provided to the citizenry, persons will be able to enjoy the environment in which they live. As he expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Minister Harmon noted that though not a high-ticket item, the ministry found a way to ensure the project materialised.

A playground at nearby West Ruimveldt is also under construction and Minister Harmon expressed appreciation to the Anglican Diocese for giving permission for the ground to be rehabilitated. He said the church has provided an opportunity for residents of the area to enjoy a space.

Harmon also noted the importance of all projects, their sizes notwithstanding, as he spoke of a visit by a team of government officials led by President David Granger to witness ongoing works on the expansion of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Saturday.

“That’s a project that is going to cost us about US$150M. Today we are opening a project that’s not US$150M, it’s not even a G$150M,” he said, noting that he was present at Alexander Village on Sunday to emphasise that it doesn’t matter how much projects cost, but rather, their relevance to the quality of life of citizens.

As regards the works undertaken on the bridges, he congratulated the contractors who built the bridges, noting that they were constructed within budget and within a short space of time. Minister Harmon noted that the residents need to be “aggressive “in defending and making a case for their community’s development.

He said there are several other communities in the city of Georgetown which need assistance, but he noted that persons need to voice such concerns to the authorities.

Mayor Chase-Green in brief remarks called for communities to form committees in a spirit of togetherness to address areas of development and the director of sport noted that within the second quarter of this year, the community centre ground will be fitted with lights. Guyana Teachers Union president, Coretta McDonald, who chaired Sunday’s event also spoke of the need for several issues to be addressed by the authorities, including security.

Residents told the minister and team that the issue of flooding was affecting persons within the area, especially residents of First Street , Alexander Village. Mayor Chase-Green and the MoPI are expected to visit the area this week to address the matter and according to Minister Harmon, there is no reason why an area should be affected by flooding for several years.

At the conclusion of the official ceremony, Minister Harmon was assisted by little Mirian Manohar of the Alexander Village Nursery School with cutting the ribbon to officially open one of the four bridges in the community.