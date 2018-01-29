Men arrested with arms and ammunition in the Rupununi

The 28-gauge shotgun which one of the men had in their possession.
Three males, two of whom are Brazilians , were arrested several days ago in the Rupununi by  the Joint Services after they were found with illegal arms and ammunition.
According to the police , routine patrols by ranks of the Joint Services in the Central Rupununi, between January 26-28, 2018 commanded by an army Lieutenant have resulted in the arrest of three men , including a 43-year- old  Guyanese of the South Rupununi who was found in possession of eight ammunition components.
The Brazilian nationals , ages 43 and 48 years respectively, were found with a twenty-eight (28) gauge single barrel Borta shotgun and five live cartridges.
 
The men are all being processed for court in the coming days , the police said.

