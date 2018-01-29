Cop fingered in ‘Sagga’ murder fired

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) has taken a decision to dishonourably discharge embattled Corporal Derwin Eastman “in the public interest” in accordance with section 35 (1) of the Police Act Chapter 16:01.

The letter which is dated January 4, 2018 was signed by then Acting Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine. Eastman is presently before the court charged with the murder of businessman, Godfrey Scipio known as “Sagga” last year.

In December after he was charged, Eastman was written to by the Commissioner of Police (acting), to give reasons why he should not be discharged from the GPF. Eastman did respond to the letter and cited several factors which should be taken into consideration by the force in ensuring his continued service to the organisation. But the letter of discharge seems to be having mixed reviews from both persons within the organisation and past senior officers including Assistant Commissioners of Police.

Contacted last evening for clarification on the term “discharge” as is stated in the letter, one past Assistant Commissioner of Police told the Guyana Chronicle that for a rank to be discharged from the force without being interdicted could have some serious legal consequences, as due process has to first be carried out. The senior officer also indicated that one cannot be discharged from the force while he or she still has a matter pending, and has not yet been found guilty of any offence.

Another senior officer who is still serving explained that the discharging of a rank is at the discretion of the Commissioner of Police, be he acting or substantive. The officer further said that based on the gravity of the situation at hand and the impact it is likely to have on the force and its image, the decision to discharge could be made in both the interest of the public and the image of the force.

However, despite being discharged from the force, Eastman is still providing evidence in several ongoing cases before the court and he is giving the evidence on behalf of the GPF, the organisation of which he is no longer a member. It was reported to the Guyana Chronicle though, that Eastman might have been the one who would have led those investigations hence his testimony to ensure successful prosecution is paramount.

Eastman, however, now not having any ties to the GPF, could take it upon himself to adopt a posture of non-cooperation as it relates to giving statements on behalf of the police which could see him turning out to be a hostile witness, something that can cause the cases he is providing evidence in to be in jeopardy with the State standing to be the bigger loser.

Eastman has since written to several government officials and even the head of an international body seeking their intervention into the circumstances surrounding him being charged. He called for an independent investigating team outside of the GPF to look into the matter.