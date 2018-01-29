Banks DIH sales up in Essequibo

By: Indrawattie Natram

BANKS DIH Airy Hall branch in Region Two has recently hired a new manager with the

intention of boosting the sales of the company within the (Pomeroon-Supenaam) region.

This announcement was made by Chairman of Banks DIH, Clifford Reis at the branch’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday. Reis in his address at the company’s 62nd Annual General Meeting (AGM), told hundreds of shareholders and persons from the business community that Premaul Ritney has replaced Munniram Singh, and will be functioning in the capacity as branch manager. The company almost one year ago had sent an interim manager from its head office to act in that capacity, after they had unearthed several irregularities at the branch.

Reis however said that despite the many challenges the branch now has a new manager, and he called upon the team to work in cohesion and to give each other support. Speaking on the branch’s success, Reis said that the agricultural region continue to record astonishing profits announcing that the Essequibo Branch made a sales revenue of $1.3 billion- a profit of $18 million with an increase of $12.2 million in sales. Speaking on the number of unit sales, he said Essequibo sold 842,000 cases or units of products, an increase of 43,000 units of sales. He commended the Interim Branch Manager, Gavin Jodhan, for his efforts. Reis also credited the branch increase of sales to the line of distribution services which he said is reaching every corner. The company in the coming months intends to extend its marketing and merchandising capacity at the various supermarkets along the Essequibo Coast.

INVESTMENTS

Additionally, Reis announced that works will be done at the wharf at Airy Hall to facilitate the offloading of the company’s product. According to Reis, the rehabilitation and extension of the branch’s wharf is one of the biggest investments for the company in Region Two. He also said the company is looking at acquiring a new fleet of trucks for the Airy Hall branch alluding to the fact that more jobs will also be generated. “We will be buying some more trucks and this means more employment for the people, work for drivers will be provided and we intend to create more jobs for young people in the field of marketing” Reis hinted.

Jodhan praised the “marvelous support” of staff dealers and customers and called on the business community to stand by Banks DIH, alluding to the fact that the company is a “Guyanese” one. Newly- appointed manager, Premaul Ritney said he was happy to join the Banks family. He vowed to give his best and to honour the challenge of the Chairman to boost sales within the Region. Ritney had served as a manager for the GuyOil, Region Two branch for over eight years. At the end of the AGM two schools were gifted monetary donations. They are Zeelandia Primary, Wakenaam Islands and Wakapoa Secondary School. A teacher from Wakapao Secondary, Davin Misir thanked Banks for choosing the school. The money will be used to construct a poultry pen which will supply the dormitory with chicken.