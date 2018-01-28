Today is World Leprosy Day

Guyana’s Leprosy Clinic endeavours to do more

WITH leprosy being the fourth cause of blindness in the world, Guyana’s Leprosy Clinic based at the Palms Geriatric Home compound will be doing all in its power to reach out to those who are affected and to provide education on the disease.

World Leprosy Day is observed on the last Sunday in January of every year and this morning, the local clinic was scheduled to host a short programme in the Palm’s auditorium to usher in the observance.

Ministry of Public Health officials were invited to attend, along with some patients and Merundoi Incorporated. This is a non-governmental organisation specializing in behaviour change through public education using the radio serial drama “Merundoi”.

Director of the Leprosy Clinic, Dr. Heather Morris-Wilson, told the Pepperpot Magazine during an interview that the figure of those affected by the disease began to climb in 2016.

“The numbers started to rise because a lot more surveillance [is] being done and the team is getting into regions that are not easily accessible. More visits are being done and more people are becoming aware and coming into us,” she explained. The clinic recorded 30 cases in 2015; 54 in 2016 and 67 in 2017.

Themed “Zero disabilities among children diagnosed with leprosy”, the focus of this year’s observance will centre on children.

According to the doctor, a series of activities is scheduled for the near future, including a ‘leprosy heal walk’ on February 10 and a promotional booth in Giftland Mall on February 17 and 18.

Furthermore, Dr. Morris-Wilson and team will be visiting a number of schools in Region Three (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara) during which the annual ‘essay and poster’ competition will be launched. Three winners will be selected and given prizes by the end of March.

LEPROSY DISEASE

Leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease (HD), is a chronic infection caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium leprae and Mycobacterium lepromatosis. It takes its name from the Latin word Lepra, which means “scaly”, while the term “Hansen’s Disease” is named after the physician Gerhard Armauer Hansen.

“It is a disease of poverty,” Dr. Morris-Wilson had explained to Chronicle in a previous interview. Hence, persons exposed to poor housing, bed bugs, overcrowding, poor sanitation and water are more susceptible to the disease. “It tends to spread in these conditions. So you find a lot of persons in the slums would get it.”

She observed that Guyana sees ‘imported’ cases from time to time because neighbouring Brazil has the largest number of cases per year.

According to her, one of the first clinical signs that indicate leprosy is a noticeable rash on the skin where there is a loss of feeling or sensation. The rash can develop on any part of the body depending on the type of leprosy.

In addition to skin rashes, there can also be a tingling sensation in the hands and or feet, and a burning sensation of the skin because the disease affects the nerves. Furthermore, there is a loss of feeling, no sweating and hair growth in the affected area. “We call it a numb spot disease,” she said.

A cotton wool test for sensation would then be in order. It is referred to as the ‘pinch and touch’ test. On most occasions, when it is indeed leprosy that the person has, he will not be able to differentiate a pinch from a touch.

Some persons who suffer with the disease also have to endure weakness, paralysis in the hands and feet, and affected muscles of the eyes.

“Leprosy treated late can cause severe eye complications and lead to blindness because of weakness of the eyelids and the muscles of the eye. So we would need to do a skin smear test where we just use a lymph fluid. We don’t need blood,” the doctor explained.

She said she has had patients who confessed to her that they opted to consult a witch doctor for help because they thought leprosy is a curse from God.

“Most of our patients sometimes go to witch doctors that give them remedies. I have actually had patients who confessed to me, and learned people too, not the layman. Learned persons have been fooled into thinking that. However, everyone is susceptible to leprosy,” she said.