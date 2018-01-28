Something to live for

By Abdool A. Aziz

HE WAS 40 years old when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Feeling that life was over for him and not wishing to ‘sponge’ on anyone, he contemplated taking his life.

THE FIVE-DOLLAR NOTE

His father-in-law was living far away and he was living on alms, so he got a five- dollar note from a friend. This could buy him a good dinner, but as he lay on his bunk (stroke victim) thinking of his distraught son–in–law, he decided to send the money to him. The father-in-law requested that he buy a writing pad and a pen and write him about his life prior to the outbreak of his cancer. The money was received the eve of the planned suicide.

CHANGE OF HEART

That night the young man held the small bill in his hand. He began to think. Now his father–in–law was dying, he needed that money for food yet he sent it to him who is swashed in food and requesting to learn about his early life. All gave up on him but not his ‘father’. Now, instead of taking his life, he decided to sit and write! Some way down the lane of his tortured thought process, he fell asleep.

He felt he was soaring in the clouds with the note as the canopy. When he woke up the note was firmly clasped in his hand. He called a child next door and asked him to buy a writing pad. The poor child said “Uncle, my mother can’t afford to send me to school. I have some half-used books. Uncle, can I give you these and take this money to buy food? I haven’t eaten since yesterday.”

He looked at the lad who despite his hunger was smiling. So he gave the boy a $20 note to take to his mom. He also gave away all his food. He lived there so long but never knew the hell the family faced, yet they never showed it- a single mom with three children. He didn’t take the child’s book as he planned to send him and other siblings to school. He was a teacher and asked his maid to cook for them.

PEN & PAPER

The pen and the paper replaced the rope. The cancer was progressing but he ignored trying to complete his autobiography for his dying ‘father’ to read. HE found time to care for the poor neighbour- life was so cruel to them, yet they had hope and cheer. No more hungry bellies.

THE SATISFACTION

As the notes reached the old man, he read and knew that as long as he demands this literature, his son–in–law will stay alive. He lived for another 20 years but the writer succumbed to his cancer at the appointed time.

SOCIAL WORK

Before his death, he lectured and became involved in social work. He adopted those unfortunate kids as a father – figure. His advice: Life until the appointed time. Do not disappoint your creator. Suicide is not the answer.