Mahaica men shot following argument

TWO residents of Mahaica are hospitalised at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital after they were allegedly shot by a minibus driver on Saturday evening.

According to a press statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the victims Marlon Browne, 33, a farmer of Helena, Mahaica and Teron Orwin Gordon, 23, a labourer of 9 Belmont, Mahaica were at a shop at the Mahaica Market Square where they were approached by the suspect who allegedly initiated an argument.

An investigation revealed that about 21:40h on Saturday the suspect who is known as Andrew and who was driving a minibus , left the market square after the argument and returned shortly after with a handgun . He immediately began shooting at the victims who at time were playing dominoes.

The police reported that the suspect fled the scene immediately after shooting the victims.

The men were rushed to the hospital by public-spirited persons. Reports are that both men are in a stable condition nursing several gunshots wounds.

Browne sustained a gunshot wound to his left side chest and Gordon was shot to his left side ribs and once to his left forearm.

Police revealed that investigators retrieved five .357 magnum spent shells at the scene. The suspect is still at large and police are searching for the man who is known by the victims.