Gifted Hands

Compton Babb’s artistic journey

FROM humble beginnings to successfully painting a portrait of the President of the Cooperate Republic of Guyana, portrait artist, Compton Babb says that the journey has been a challenging but an incredible one.

Though fairly well-known today for his works done for Carifesta and for his award-winning entry of the 50th Independence Day logo, Babb says that there were many ups and downs throughout his journey to survive in the art arena.

The artist disclosed that there were points in his life where he had to suffice to utilise perhaps the most mediocre pencils or the most inferior paper. Nonetheless, he added, the talent was always there.

“As a young artist growing up in a poor community, it wasn’t easy for me to get the necessary materials to actually execute what I love properly. So it was a struggle to survive in that period,” Babb said. “I had to be content with whatever I had at the time.”

At a very young age, the 36-year-old possessed a remarkable talent for drawing and would later attend the E.R. Burrowes School of Art, in Georgetown, for two years, where he worked and studied diligently to master his craft.

By the time he was age 16, his portrait drawings and skill level had surpassed his father’s and, after leaving school, he vowed that, henceforth, he would move forward as an “independent, self-taught artist”.

Babb went on to produce a number of pieces for Guyana’s Venezuelan and United Nations Ambassador; the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank; the Burrowes School of Art; Carifesta IX in Trinidad (2006); Carifesta X in Guyana (2008); and he recently won an award for his drawing titled, ‘An Orphan’s Dream’ at Guyana Visual Arts Competition in 2017

Yet, despite the artist’s many accolades, there is still the common belief that pursuing a career in art is a financially precarious step. Many persons do not believe the profession can support one individual, let alone a family.



Babb says that for a long time, he was a victim of that very mentality but things changed all of a sudden on the last day in 2013.

“I used to think like that.That was the cry of my heart for years, especially in the beginning. I never wanted to do art or drawing or anything pertaining to art. I was in marketing,” Babb recounted.

Prior to his present trade, he worked as a designer of the Banks (DIH) Limited trucks; sketched designs for popular designer, the late Trevor Rose; functioned as a Graphic Artist at Giftland and was later promoted to the Marketing-Public Relations Department.

EPIPHANY

However, on December 31, 2013, on Old Year’s day, things took a massive ‘U’ turn for Babb whilst he was travelling across the Demerara Habour Bridge in a speedboat on his way to work.

“I just started looking at the water and the scenery around me and I started to adore and admire the nature and the natural environment. You could have heard the water clearly, you could have heard the breeze, you could have seen the clouds, everything was just open space.

“And the thought came to me: ‘Why not return to what you really love?’… So on that day I resigned and decided to pursue art and fulfill my dreams and to let my potential grow to something that is really worth it,” Babb said.

Though his ultimate dream and potential has not yet been achieved, to date, the artist says his decision from that day is paying off.

Another pivot point in Babb’s life occurred shortly before the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R)’s 60th Anniversary in 2017 when he was approached to do a portrait painting of the president.

“I was never a painter. I always wanted to be known as the best pencil portrait artist in the country. That was my desire,” he explained, adding: “I never wanted to dabble in paint because they’re already many painters out there.”

However, when he was approached by Attorney-at-law, James Bond and Head of the President’s Press and Publicity Unit, Mark Archer, they were intent on convincing him otherwise.

“I said to them, ‘Compton Babb is not a painter, he’s a pencil artist… I can give you a pencil drawing in colour that can look fantastic; it can pass as a painting’,” Babb narrated.”

After the men persisted further, eventually, Babb agreed to the task even though it meant he would have to take up painting and would be attempting to recreate the features of Guyana’s Head of State. What a spotlight to be in!

“I accepted the challenge because I hadn’t painted in over 15+ years. It’s like I had to start over,” he said.

Babb then went on to tell how he got through the process: “I literally asked him [God] to guide every stroke of the brush on the canvas and I’ve seen him help me tremendously. Diligently, patiently, applying the paint whilst studying the President’s features; how to copy his eyes, his nose, his ears, his lips…it must be that real,” he related.

IN DEMAND

Today, the artist relates, everyone wants a painting and he hasn’t drawn anything since the president’s painting. This is testimony to how well the painting was received.

One of the biggest challenges the artist faces is sourcing art materials that are often very expensive and not easy to obtain due to limited local suppliers.

“There is much work in the background that people don’t know about. They might just see a photo posted up and they’re like, ‘Wow!’ But they don’t know the amount of time, pressure, focus and study it took to achieve that,” Babb clarified.

Meanwhile, the artist attributes his climb to success to his parents who he says were very influential in his early life.

Speaking about his father, Compton Babb Snr. who is a Sign Artist, he said: “He showed me how to draw certain things, how to shade, how to smudge…So we would have had some kind of father-and-son discussions at a young age… If it wasn’t for him, I don’t know where I’d be in terms of doing art.”

His mother, Yvonne Babb, is a seamstress, who he says also possesses some artistic skills in her craft and for this, among other reasons, he admires her.

Inspiration

Also high on Babb’s list of influencers is well-known photorealist, Carl Anderson, who to this day, the artist looks up to.

“I would have reached to him diligently in my early years,” Babb said, “When I saw him I was always persistent: ‘Mr. Carl! Mr. Carl! This is my art pad, can you give me some critique?’”

Babb was privileged to visit Anderson’s home where he saw some of his work of which he is often times rendered speechless.

Presently, Babb says criticism he receives are constructive ones and his short term goals is to, one day, own have his own art studio and gallery.

And, similarly to Anderson, today, Babb serves as the go-to person of many young people looking to pursue art as a hobby or career.

To this he says: “I think I’m fortunate for that.” Referring to his humble beginnings, he continued: “Maybe things have a way of turning around and working out for you because of the sacrifice and the motive behind what you do.”