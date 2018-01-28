Contracts for ‘Shelter-belt’ expansion

…completion of Kitty roundabout approved

SIX multi-million-dollar contracts have been approved, paving the way for expansion of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) Shelterbelt and the construction of a roundabout road at Kitty, among other critical projects.

At his post-Cabinet media briefing, Minister of State Joseph Harmon disclosed that US$719.950M was approved for the rehabilitation and expansion of GWI Shelter-belt, a project being executed under the Ministry of Communities. The contract was awarded to Hi-Pro Ecologicos S.A De C.V of Mexico.

Minister Harmon also noted that a $78.9M contract was awarded to S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services for the construction of a road roundabout at Kitty, Georgetown.

This is the final phase of the Carifesta Avenue/Vlissengen Road Roundabout Project, which commenced in 2017 under the watch of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure. The third phase resulted in the Stanley Place section extending to the centre of the carriage way.

When this final stage is completed, all the roads will be connected – Carifesta Avenue, the Seawall Road, the Rupert Craig Highway and Vlissingen Road. Upon completion, it will allow for a smoother and unhindered flow of traffic at the busy intersection. The roundabout will reduce waiting and stoppage time for motorists heading to the East Coast of Demerara and those using Carifesta Avenue, Vlissengen Road and the Kitty Public Road.

A $257.4M contract was also awarded to Puran Brothers Disposal Inc in association with Cevons Waste Management Incorporated for the provision of operation services at the Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill Facility, Region Four.

The De Winkle Building at Fort Street, Kingston, Georgetown, is in line to be rehabilitated at the sum of $35M. The contract was awarded to Doodnauth Construction.

Maintenance works will also be carried out at Canals No. 1 and 2 Polder main drains in Region Three. The contract for that project was awarded to the West Demerara Environment Maintenance Association at a cost of $43.1M.

The final contract approved during this round went to EC Vieira Investment Limited for the rehabilitation of two extra-large pontoons for the Demerara Harbour Bridge. The contract sum was set at $31.7M.