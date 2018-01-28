Body of Cummings Lodge resident found at Oleander Gardens

THE body of 22-year-old Hemchand Dalchand , also known as Rakesh of Cummings Lodge , East Coast Demerara was found in a pool of blood on the northern half of the Oleander Gardens Public Road on Sunday.

According to a police report, Dalchand left his home around 18:00h on Saturday evening in the company of some female friends to attend an entertainment show at the Ogle Community Centre (ECD).

His corpse was found with several wounds, without the jersey and footwear that he was wearing when he left his home.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Monday. Investigations are ongoing.