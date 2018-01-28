Being called ‘crazy’ is not a bad thing

I HAVE been called crazy many times and it is not such a bad thing. Someone once said if you have never been called crazy your dream is not big enough and I agree.

I constantly challenge myself with the possibilities of what’s possible. I did it over two decades ago when I moved from Bartica and in 2005 when I moved to Barbados to live after the devastating flood. I lost almost everything and I felt like I needed a new start in a new country. There’s always something so exciting about new beginnings. I had a lot of faith and was determined to make it work.

I must say that although there were challenges, it pushed me to grow faster than I anticipated. Not only me, but my daughters Marisca and Shontay as well. Both girls were involved in sports and other extracurricular activities at their schools. Outside of school, they would go to polo and sailing. The atmosphere assisted them in becoming well-rounded and confident young ladies which has propelled them to do exceptionally well in their studies and now in their careers.

While living in Barbados, I challenged myself to host the first Guyana Fashion Weekend. I came back home and put a team of people together who I thought were visionaries. To my surprise, most of them thought the idea was too big for Guyana and I was crazy to even think of it. Well, I didn’t mind being called crazy again and I used the negatives as fuel for the engine to get me to my destination.

I formed another team and was determined to make what seemed impossible, possible. We celebrated 10 years since the inaugural Fashion Weekend in 2017. It became Guyana Fashion Week after five years. The year 2008 pay slip was the birth of Model Search and 2009 Designers Portfolio.

Looking back, I ask myself sometimes, how did you do it?: Because the situations weren’t ideal in all the circumstances. Only one answer comes to mind, God’s guidance in my life. From being a part of the John Maxwell (Number One leadership guru in the world) team to attending Lisa Nichols’ conferences, who is one of the best transformational coaches/motivational speaker in the world. Not forgetting the renowned Les Brown who is one of the most sought-after speakers in the world. I attended one of his conferences in Ohio and was even honoured to have lunch with him, he did not even know where Guyana was!

When I look back at some of the celebrities I’ve met over the years I don’t have a single autograph because it wasn’t just a “Can I have your autograph?” opportunity. I was part of an event that they were at and in some cases lunch or dinner. Personalities like singer Eric Benet, Chantal Moore, Wyclef Jean, Seal, Angie Harmon, Garcelle Beauvais, Lou Gassette Junior, Kim Whitley, Boris Kodjoe, Joe Jackson, Shirley Caesar, Michelle Williams, Rihanna, Erica Campbell and Lionel Richie (his table was next to mine when he received his Lifetime Achievement Award).

Who would think that little small town girl would be playing in the big leagues someday? That is one of the reasons I started my first book with “Determination, faith, focus, self-discipline and consistency can really make anything a reality.” I live by that and every time doubt creeps in I think about it.

No matter how strong we are, there are times when we doubt ourselves. I must give thanks to my small team and the people who believed in me. I’m leading the team that is organising the Third Annual Women in Business Expo. I also went back to writing Beyond the Runway (the book) and working on two anthologies. I’ve been recently called crazy again. “Sonia, how are YOU going to do it? You’re writing another book and working on two anthologies and all the other things that you are doing! Nobody works on two anthologies at the same time!”

When I heard that I thought about this quote “Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail”. –Henry David Thoreau.

Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do it. I’m a testimony to that. I’m celebrating being called crazy again because I know it is additional fuel for my journey. I prefer to try and fail than fail to try.

These anthologies will be featuring stories that are life changing from people across borders. I will share some details with you all in next week’s column.

Share your experience when you doubted yourself or someone told you could not do it.

Send your email to beyondtherunway1@gmail.com and check our FB page Beyond the Runway as we continue to enjoy this journey call life BEYOND THE RUNWAY.