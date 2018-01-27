Wesleyan Church of Vreed-en-Hoop hopes to unify the community

THE Wesleyan church of Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD) is on a mission to unify the local community by bringing people of all walks of life together at a special service on Sunday.

A senior representative of the church told this publication that the intent is to build a cohesive society by taking small steps and gradually instilling positive teachings in the minds of everyone from the community.

The representative pointed out that the service is opened for anyone despite their race, creed, ethnicity and so forth. According to the representative, persons from other communities are also invited to be a part of the service.