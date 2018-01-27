‘Team Benschop’ feels betrayed‘

–by team-mate’s vote in favour of controversial parking meter

TEAM Benschop Councillor Sunil Jameel Rasu, has been occupying the council seat “illegally” since November 2017 and without the support of the team.

Team Leader Mark Benschop said so on a social media post recently, while responding to queries concerning the “questionable” voting by Rasul in support of the parking meter project, which Benschop said is corrupt and must go.

“It was abundantly clear that his agenda was more about self-aggrandizement, and nothing to do with the people’s interest, or with Team Benschop’s vision for Georgetown,” Benschop said, adding: “That said, his vote to support the parking meter is obviously opportunistic and a betrayal to the group that allowed him the opportunity to serve.

“Instead, he has teamed up with the corrupt City Hall gang to cause punishment upon residents.” As leader of the group, Benschop apologised to everyone who had given the team the opportunity to serve, as no one expected one of their own would have betrayed them.

Benschop said the team is now in the process of having Rasul removed from the position, “as I, nor the group, have any confidence in him. He may soon have to find a lawyer. [But] he said he would go. So for now, we are watching.”

When contacted by the Guyana Chronicle on Thursday, Rasul said he wished to refrain from commenting on the matter. Rasul, a businessman, replaced Councillor Selwyn Smartt, who had resigned to facilitate the rotating of the Council seat. He should have resigned last November, but keeps saying “soon” when asked by the team when he planned doing so.