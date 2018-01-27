Police Complaints Authority robbed

THREE offices in the building housing the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) located at 59 Brickdam, Stabroek, Georgetown, was on Friday raided, the police have confirmed.

Reports indicate that laptops, cell phones and other electrical devices were stolen.

Enquiries disclosed that the three-storey wooden and concrete building that houses the PCA also houses the Public Appellate Tribunal and the Office of the Ombudsman .

The female security guard made the discovery and a report was made to the police. Police are reviewing CCTV footage as investigations continue.