GTT signs on as technology sponsor of GIPEX 2018

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) on Saturday announced that the company will be the official technology partner and platinum level sponsor of the Guyana International Petroleum Summit and Exhibition (GIPEX) which will be held from February 7-9 at the Georgetown Marriott Hotel.

According to a release from the company, the support for the conference at such a strategic level signals GTT’s support of the emerging oil and gas sector and its recognition of its importance to the growth and development of the Guyana economy and Guyanese as a whole.

“We are the premier technology company in Guyana and the only one adequately able to provide full-service to the oil and gas sector,” said GTT’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Justin Nedd.

Nedd noted that for local and international connectivity, unparalleled holistic solutions are found at GTT, adding “we (GTT) continue to do more to improve our products and services to the oil and gas sector. For 2018 we will exceed the tremendous work done in 2017 and create more satisfied customers.”

GTT, who was awarded by the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry the award for Large Business of the Year 2017 and Corporate Citizenship Award of the Year 2017, stated that the firm stands ready to provide technology solutions to cater to the needs of the oil and gas industry.

In the past, GTT has shown similar support for the mining industry as demonstrated in the establishment of telecommunication facilities for Troy Mining Resources in the Issano, Region 7.

The company encouraged businesses to visit its booth at the summit to acquaint themselves with a wide array of technology business solutions.The company also welcomed all participating companies to the inaugural event which was launched last week.