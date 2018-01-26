Bulkan rebukes mayor

…over Bel Air playground takeover

MINISTER of Communities has rebuked Mayor Patricia Chase-Green over the City Council’s controversial takeover of a playground in Bel Air for residential purposes.

The High Court has since issued all of the councillors with a cease and desist order, threatening jail and a fine if they were to go ahead with plans to convert the property into a residential area. In a letter written to the Mayor, Bulkan said , “I refer to the matter which culminated in the ruling by Justice Gino Persaud on 2018-01-08, regarding lands situated at Eping Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown.

Further, I bring to your attention a previous transaction which by virtue of its nature and the person(s) involved, is germane to the matter regarding the subject at caption (see attachment–parliamentary questions asked by the Hon. Mr. Carl Greenidge – which make mention of ‘criminal charges’ and ‘predatory behaviour’). I allude too to any matters of a similar nature or context. Regarding such, I convey to you the position of central government.”

Bulkan outlined that President David Granger, in his address to Mayors and Deputy Mayors on 2017-03-30, was pellucid in the expression of his expectation of local government organs; “I expect that those organs would feel the need to be guided by those expressed expectations and moreover by the rule of law (Article 74 of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana). You are doubtless aware that Article 9 states, “Sovereignty belongs to the people who exercise it through their representatives and the democratic organs established by or under this Constitution.”

According to Bulkan in the address President Granger said, “Local government organs of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana should embody three principal political characteristics. They should be representative, inclusive and effective.” Regarding representativeness, the President said, “Elected councillors are reminded that their authority is derived directly from the people. Authority within councils should be exercised, therefore, in a democratic manner.” His Excellency said too, “I urge them to ensure that citizens have an input in decisions which are likely to affect their well-being.”

“I inform you further, that the undertaking by the Council to convert green spaces in residential areas into housing or other commercial ventures does not find favour with central government. Instead, it is the desire and expectation of the administration that local democratic organs undertake to maintain and improve such areas for the benefit of all residents and citizens within the confines of their intended purpose,” Bulkan told the mayor.

He further informed Chase-Green, “that it is the view of central government that, in light of the foregoing, it is expected that any undertaking by any Council must have the support of the relevant Constituency Councillor. In fact, before an undertaking is placed on the agenda of a meeting of the Council, the relevant Constituency Councillor must so agree. In the absence of such agreement, it is expected that for a matter to be considered and discussed by Council no fewer than two –thirds of the number of councillors should consent to having the matter placed on the agenda.”

“I further apprise you that I am in favour of the exercise of a moratorium on the conversion or use of green spaces for any purpose apart from that for which such spaces are intended, and based on discussions at Cabinet, my colleagues share that view. I advise you of this fact for your consideration for implementation of such, within the municipality.”

In a swift reaction to the minister’s letter former Deputy Mayor and current councillor, Sherod Duncan said: “This definitive rebuke of the Mayor and Town Clerk by Central Government is yet another example why they must go or else continue to damage the image of the Coalition Government at Local Government.” Duncan said, “We cannot re-elect this Mayor in March 2018. Her Worship has done nothing to deserve the confidence of our vote, that most sacred of expressions of consent in those we desire to lead us. The Town Clerk bumbles from one degree of ineptitude to the next. His incompetence is taxing on the city. The people of Georgetown must be relieved of this combined burden. They must go.”

Resident of Bel Air Park and a founding partner of London House Chambers, Devindra Kissoon, had filed an application and the High Court has since restrained the councillors from “using, leasing, transferring, assigning, conveying, licensing, selling, encumbering, dealing or permitting the use of the property for the purpose of building residential homes or otherwise other than for community purposes.”

“We’re all going to jail if we do not desist,” Deputy Mayor Lionel Jaikarran told the Chronicle on Wednesday in a reaction to the court order. Jaikarran however said he was assured by the mayor that there was nothing to worry about. Notwithstanding this, he said he will be seeking the advice of his lawyers.

“I’m not going to jail for the Council or for the town clerk. While I’m committed to serving the citizens of Georgetown, I have to draw the line at the thought of imprisonment. I like being the deputy mayor but I’m too old to do time for things I know nothing about,” Jaikarran said.

Last Monday, the mayor said nothing the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) did relating to the playground was ever shrouded in secrecy. She reminded councillors that it was the Investment and Development Committee that had brought this matter to the Council.

The Council, she recalled, subsequently granted its approval, subject to a greenlight from the Central Housing and Planning Authority, among other agencies. Town Clerk Royston King similarly commented that the Council had agreed in principle that the Bel Air Park land be reviewed and repossessed.