Two dead, two hurt in CI crash

TWO men were killed and another two injured after the car they were in slammed into a utility pole before crashing into a fence on the Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara (WCD) Public Road Tuesday night.

Dead are: Romeo Henry, 26, a barber of Lot 20 Second Street, Windsor Forest, WCD and his friend, Doesh Sukhu called “Nick”, 24, of Lot 12 Gap Road, La Jalousie, WCD.

Injured are the driver Mohammed Osman, 25, of Pakistan Street, La Jalousie, WCD and Rajendra Nandalall, 29, of Lot 58 Third Street, Windsor Forest, WCD.

Reports indicate that motorcar PSS 413, driven by Osman, was proceeding east along the northern side of the Cornelia Ida Public Road at a fast rate of speed when the driver, while negotiating a right turn, lost control of the vehicle. The car spun and collided with a utility pole and a fence. The fatal accident occurred minutes to midnight. The injured were taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where Henry and Sukhu were pronounced dead on arrival. Osman was admitted for observation and Rajendra Nandalall was treated and sent away. Police administered a breathalyzer test which showed that the driver was intoxicated. The mangled vehicle is lodged at the Police Station.