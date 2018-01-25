Things looking up for Region 10

–massive road, other infrastructural construction among capital works this year

By Naomi Marshall

THE construction of roads, primary schools, and health centres, and the rehabilitation of the Upper Demerara Hospital (UDH) are amongst some of the Capital Works Projects scheduled for Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) in 2018.

This is according to Regional Chairman Rennis Morian, and Councillors Gregory Harris, Denise Belgrave and Douglas Gittens, who made the announcement recently at a press conference.

Councillor Harris revealed that the budgetary allocation for capital works for the year is $291M, and that amongst work to be done is the construction of a new regional administrative building in Speight Land.

“What you have happening,” he said, “is some different departments located in different areas…

“The construction of the new RDC building will facilitate everyone; everybody would be housed in one building, so whenever you have any issue, all of your business can be done at the same place.”

The other projects under capital works is the construction of the Bamia Primary School; the construction and completion of the Bamia Nursery School; the construction of a health post in Mabura Hill; and an additional health centre in Amelia’s Ward, reputedly the largest housing scheme in the Caribbean.

According to Councillor Harris, there are roads that will be done on the Wismar shore such as Stanley Road in the Wismar Hill Primary School area; the ball-field road; the teachers’ compound main access road; and the post office road.

Over on the Mackenzie shore, the roads that will be constructed are those such as Toucan Drive, Main Street Ameila’s Ward, the Speight Land access road, and River Side Drive road.

As to the rehabilitation of the Upper Demerara Hospital, Councillor Harris said:

“With this general rehabilitation, the Linden Hospital Complex is responsible for the UDH. So the people on the Wismar shore don’t have to expense themselves.

REST ASSURED

“So you can rest assured, residents of Wismar, that UDH will be up and running, and some of the services that are not there we will introduce them for the year.”

Councillor Belgrave, during her presentation, dwelt on the many schools that will be either undergoing major repairs or maintenance.

“Under maintenance of buildings, we will be looking at 11 nursery schools, 12 primary schools, six secondary schools, four quarters in terms of teachers’ quarters and hostels, and we will be looking at emergency work,” Belgrave detailed.

Councillor Gittens spoke on land and water transportation matters, highlighting that major purchases within the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) for the year will include two river ambulances, which will benefit residents living along both the Demerara and Berbice Rivers, and the purchase of a bus to aid in transporting children from Christianburg to St Aidans Primary, all to the value of $33.9M.

Another $31M is to be spent on the purchase of examination couches, drip stands, fetal monitors, diagnostic sets, oxygen gauges and portable screens among other equipment for health centres, health posts and hospitals.

Monies have also been budgetted for the purchase of white boards, projectors, science kits, computers, and air conditioning units among other equipment for Nursery, Primary and Secondary Schools.

Meanwhile, $4M will go towards the repair and maintenance of the Ituni Guest House, while another $5.1 M has been allocated to the maintenance of other infrastructure.

According to the Regional Chairman, the RDC and the Mayor and Town Council will be collaborating in 2018 to do other roads aside from those listed.

“We have the necessary equipment in Region 10 for these other road projects,” he said, adding:

“What the Region needs right now is a truck. So, I’m making an open appeal to all the agencies that we are prepared, as the Regional Democratic Council and the Mayor and Town Council, to bring more relief to residents of Region 10, but we are truly in need of a truck.”

Apart from this year’s Capital Works Projects, the accomplishments of 2017 were also highlighted.

According to Morian, the RDC has accomplished 100% of its works as it relates to bridges in the Upper Demerara-Berbice, roads, land and water transport (health), land and water transport (Education), furniture and equipment for education and furniture and equipment for health. However, they were only able to accomplish 99% in Buildings Administration; 96% in Infrastructural Development; 98% in Agricultural Development; and 77% in Buildings where education is concerned.

He noted that they are working towards completing all work programme by September 2018.