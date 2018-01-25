Police nab Brazilian prison escapee at Lethem

Police ranks of the Mounted Branch stationed in Lethem, whilst on patrol on Wednesday , detained a Brazilian national who recently escaped from prison.

According to the police , while in the Takatu River area, the ranks detained the man , who acted in a suspicious manner on seeing the ranks.

Shortly after, the detainee was positively identified as Roger Batalha Rodrigues who, in the company of ninety-nine (99) others, recently escaped from prison in neighboring Brazil.

The escapee was was serving a sentence for vehicular theft at the time of the breakout . He has since been handed over to law enforcement officials in Brazil.

According to the police , s ince the establishment of the Mounted Branch in Lethem on December 04, 2015 in an effort to combat crime in isolated areas, it can be said that the equine section of the Force has ensured that its presence is continuously felt; so far, a number of persons have been arrested, charged and committed to prison for various offences including trafficking and possession of narcotics and possession of ammunition.

The Section has in its pool of resources , a number of fit stallions that are always champing at the bit to stretch their legs on the wide open savannahs in running down those elements of society that have ran afoul of the law.