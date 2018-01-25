Man charged for houselot scam put on $1.5M bail

A 44-year-old real estate officer accused of swindling over $8.1M from an American citizen, was on Wednesday released on $1.5M bail by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

Vishaul Moonilall denied that on November 17, 2015, he obtained the sum of $2M from the Citizens Bank Account of Dian Cosby.

He further denied that on November 19, 2015, he obtained the sum of $2M from the Citizens Bank Account of Dian Cosby by falsely pretending that the money was to pay her capital tax at Guyana Revenue Authority.

Last Wednesday, Moonilall appeared before the same Magistrate on eight charges of defrauding Cobsy of over $4.1M during the year 2015 in a house lot scam.

The defendant’s attorney told the court that his client was serving a 68-month sentence for similar matters, but days ago his appeal was upheld. He then made an application for bail on all of the matters.

With no objection raised by police prosecutor Simone Payne, the magistrate released Moonilall on a total of $1.5M bail on Wednesday and adjourned the matters until January 31.