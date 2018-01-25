Gone, but not forgotten

–Remembering our three fallen soldiers

A CELEBRATORY mood permeated the atmosphere over the mining town of Linden at the break of the new year.

Everyone seemed to be in high spirits, only too happy that they made it to 2018. A new Mayor and Deputy Mayor were elected, and the Regional Democratic Council was allocated a mega-budget of $3.4B.

Things were indeed looking up for Linden! Until the sudden demise of Sandra Adams, Debra George, and young Teon Wilson!

Needless to say, social media was abuzz with the news of their passing. Indeed, the first week of the new year was a week of mourning for Linden, and the first thing that came to mind was the old saying, “O death, where is thy sting?”

It was pandemonium as news spread of the death of Sandra Adams; someone who possessed such an extraordinary strength and valour, that even death seemed out of place.

HER INFECTIOUS LAUGHTER

Though she was hospitalised a few days before, no one had death in their minds, as she was already up and about after being discharged. For those who mingled with her days before her passing, the memory of her infectious laughter, her charisma and a voice that was easily identifiable will forever be etched in their minds and hearts.

Even to this day, the tributes continue to pour out on how Ms Adams made a difference in the lives of the common man on the streets of Region 10 while working vigorously for the party closest to heart: The People’s National Congress Reform, and by extension the government.

There was no denying that she loved her President, and this was evident in everything she set about to do. Adams wore many hats, and for this she was a monumental figure who left Region 10 in a quandary as to who will take on the baton and be the catalyst for change and development.

President David Granger called her a hard worker; a woman that was loyal and dedicated to the service of her country and development of her people.

“She was a good gift for our party, our community and country,” the President said.

“I readily recognised her sincerity, her strength and her commitment. Sandra Adams had three great loves: Her family, her party and the Linden community.

“Her national award was well deserved; I would be the happiest party leader in the western hemisphere, if I had one Sandra Adams in every region in Guyana.”

Glowing testimonies of Adam’s unshakable patriotism, her unwavering stance for what is right and love for humanity were also paid by leaders of Region 10 and Government officials. She will surely be missed, and the struggle to replace her is one that may never be overcome.

TWO AT ONE GO

Then in one day, 03:00 hrs and 09:00 hrs respectively, the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) lost two staff members. Sister Debra George lost her battle with cancer, while young Registered Nurse, Teon Wilson lost his battle with sickle cell.

This was indeed a blow to the LHC, and by extension, the Linden community, as they both touched the lives of many in an extraordinary way. Reminiscing on Sister George was her husband, Pastor Mark George, and her aunt, Ms Velva Waithe.

She was said to be a quiet and loving soul who was overwhelmingly selfless and generous to the less fortunate. She had a way impacting persons’ lives in a positive way, especially in the church in which she was an elder and women’s leader.

“Debra was a soft-spoken woman; I never saw her get angry, and she took the same ethics into her work situation,” Aunt Velva recalled. She was a supportive and subjective wife, and though she never had children, she mothered many sons and daughters.

At the time of her passing, she was a Junior Departmental Sister, and had reached this post after seeking several avenues of elevation, including completing her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She also took part in several humanitarian causes, and was a member of “Women on the Move”, a cancer awareness organisation.

“She took a particular interest in the children of the Haruni Orphanage, and in December 2016, she invited all of them to her home and feted them even as she battled her illness,” Aunt Velva said.

“She never spoke of death; she always saw life, and that she would get up out of that bed. She had that overwhelming faith in God, and the strength to fight.

“We will miss her quiet way and her sweet smile, and her ability to cope with challenges while remaining positive and having faith in God.”

Her colleague, Brother Colin McDonald remembered her as a stalwart whose contribution was noting short of than significant. “It is indeed a giant loss to the LHC,” he said.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Matron Annette Jones, who said that Sister George was a quiet worker who performed her duties with diligence.

“She was always smiling, despite the circumstances,” Matron Jones said. “She was a role model to her peers and subordinates; the hospital has lost one of its best workers it the field of nursing.”

DEDICATED, HARDWORKING

At 30, Teon Wilson was a Registered Nurse, who, despite battling sickle cell, was hailed as a dedicated and hardworking nurse who loved his profession and will be missed dearly. His grieving mother, Gwyneth, said that it pains her that the career that her younger son worked so hard to achieve was short-lived, since it is not yet four years since he passed his state final examinations and was confirmed an RN, something he wanted to achieve since he was a child.

She reminisced on the many days he was in intense pain as a result of the disease with which he was diagnosed since he was two years old. But instead of staying at home, he preferred to go to work to serve his patients.

“He loved his job, despite having his pains. He went to work, because he enjoyed it; he was so helpful and knowledgeable, it is so sad that it was short-lived,” she said.

He was also a loving son; very quiet, and preferred to be at home, keeping her company, mom Gwyneth said.

“Teon fought a good fight; he went to MHS and did well. He was a brilliant child; there was nothing too difficult for him to do.

“We had a very good relationship; a mother- and-son relationship, and so this is very hard for me,” she added.

Though he suffered from sickle cell, his death was deemed rather sudden, as he was very normal even mere hours before taking in and being rushed to the hospital.

Brother McDonald, who was his supervisor, described Teon as a fighter with unique talents, and someone who was on the job for the sake of the job.

“He put the needs of others before his,” Brother McDonald said.

Linden will forever remember these three fallen soldiers, and hopes that their souls find eternal peace.