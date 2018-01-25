Burger King opens outlet at Giftland Mall

THE Burger King Franchise opened an outlet at the Giftland Mall on Wednesday.

Burger King, the latest fast food franchise acquired by the Corum Group, was officially launched December last at a location on Regent Street, Georgetown.

Burger King is an international food icon with 15,000 stores across the globe. The Corum Group which holds the Pizza Hut franchise, plans to establish six Burger King outlets across the country.

Marketing Director and Vice President of the Corum Group, Navin Singh said that the feedback for Burger King in Guyana has been amazing. He said the second location will take some of the pressure off of the first one as the company seeks to open a third location this year.

He said the Giftland Mall location has added 45 jobs out of the overall 120 jobs the group has created. “We are definitely having a positive impact on the economy,” he said. Other venues in the Mall that have opened recently includes: Team Stoby, Color Vine, Foodmaxx, Global Technology, Kards Plus and Sanjay’s Jewelry Inc.