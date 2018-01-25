Attempted to smuggle vodka, cigarettes into police outpost

A 29-year-old Bourda mechanic was on Wednesday charged for smuggling contraband to two murder accused in the police outpost at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court (GMC.)

Leon Smart appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore for the charge which alleged that on January 22 at the GMC, he had prohibited items such as two packs of cigarettes along with a bottle of vodka in a Sprite bottle, intended for remand prisoners, Calvin Johnson and Joshua Meredith.

He denied the charge and was released on $25,000 bail. The matter was transferred to City Magistrate Dylon Bess for February 21.

According to reports, on January 22, Smart was busted by an alert police officer at the court with the items, intended for murder accused, Calvin Johnson known as ‘Gun-Butt’ and Joshua Meredith, who are on remand for the murder of Paul Rodney in 2016.

Smart when arrested, told the police officer that he was unaware that it was a crime to supply alcohol to a prisoner. The officer did not believe him since Smart had served time on remand and would’ve known the routine and rules.

An hour before the incident, a robbery under arms charge was dismissed against Smart by Magistrate Faith McGusty.

He was charged for the armed robbery committed on a Brazilian and her driver at Bel Air Park, Georgetown last November. But the matter was dismissed against him on Monday after the alleged mastermind behind the robbery, Kelvin Emper, had confessed to the crime and was sentenced.