Abel Seetaram charged with felonious wounding

ALLIANCE For Change Councillor (AFC) on the Regional Democratic Council of Region Five, (Mahaica/Berbice), Abel Seetaram appeared in the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rhondell Weever on Wednesday on a charge of felonious wounding.

Police alleged that Seetaram committed the offence on 54-year-old Nateram Rabindranauth on Sunday January 21st at Number 11 Village, West Coast Berbice, around 18:00 hrs during an altercation. The charge was laid indictably and he was not required to plead.

Magistrate Weever granted him bail in the sum of $100,000 and postponed further hearing of the matter by her to February 7th next.