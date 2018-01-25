19-year-old allegedly told cops: ‘High on weed’ when he killed niece

THE preliminary inquiry into the murder of 18-month-old Ronasha Pilgrim concluded before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan with the committal of her 19-year-old uncle to the High Court for her murder.

On Wednesday the last of 12 witnesses took the stand with evidence being led by police prosecutor, Inspector Neville Jeffers. Thereafter, the magistrate ruled that there was sufficient evidence against Sherwin Roberts for the matter to be tried in the High Court.

According to reports, on the day in question, the toddler along with her brothers, aged 10 and 12 years, was left in the house by her father–a security guard–while he went to work. It is alleged that the accused, at about 03:30 hrs the said day, broke a window and gained entry into the house where he tried to relieve the child of her earrings.

But in trying to do so, the child started to scream and the man tossed her through a window into the swamped yard. He then hurried away from the area, but not before placing a pile of wood on top of the child, who was submerged in 18 inches of water and slush. When the child was discovered by her father shortly after, she was in a motionless state and was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect was arrested at his ‘B’ Field, Sophia home shortly after the incident. He reportedly confessed to the police at the Prashad Nagar Police Station and explained to ranks that he was “high on weed.”