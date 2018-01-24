Miner crushed as pit caves in

A MINER met an untimely death on Monday when the pit he was working in at the Konawaruk backdam in Region Eight (Potaro/Siparuni), collapsed

Reports are that 22-year-old Handel Payne called “Daggie” of the East Bank of Demerara, was working in the pit at 35 miles Konawaruk with others when the walls caved in.

Payne’s lifeless body was retrieved from the pit while another miner who was also injured, was rushed to the Mahdia Hospital for treatment. Hospital sources said the injured man was subsequently treated and sent away.

Payne’s death is the latest of several mining fatalities to have occurred at Konawaruk. The mining area has reportedly recorded the worst mining-related accident in the country’s history, when 10 persons were covered in a pit in May 2015. Since then, there have been a number of other fatal accidents at other locations involving the collapse of mining pits.

Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes had in June 2016 visited the Konawaruk area where she met and had discussions with miners on a number of issues relative to their safety. The authorities have since called on the miners to place greater emphasis on safety.