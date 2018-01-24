Housing Solutions taking shape

…close to 100 houses, duplexes under construction at Perseverance

THE Central Housing and Planning Authority’s (CH&PA) Housing Solutions 2017 and Beyond Programme is taking shape with close to 100 elevated single-flat houses and duplexes under construction at Perseverance.

On Tuesday, when the Guyana Chronicle visited the Perseverance Housing Scheme on the East Bank of Demerara, construction workers were busy. In an interview with the Guyana Chronicle on the construction site, CH&PA Project Engineer Marlon Ramsamooj disclosed that there are currently 44 elevated two-bedroom houses under construction with contracts recently signed for 10 additional houses. “These houses consist of two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, a dining room and also in the yard there will be a septic tank,” Ramsamooj explained. In addition to the roofs being sealed, parts of the interior are tiled, such as the washroom area, and the veranda.



It was also noted that the size of the lots on which these houses are being built varies. “Some are pretty huge, some are 55×120, some go as much as 55×130,” the project engineer explained.

On an average, the houses are between 15 to 20 per cent complete. It is expected that by April, these houses will be completed and ready to be handed over to the CH&PA. A total of nine contractors are working on these houses to meet the April deadline; some contractors were contracted to build six houses. According to Ramsamooj, contracts for the construction of these houses were signed in November 2017; however, construction began only in January.

A short distance from where the elevated two-bedroom single flats are being built, some 35 duplexes are being constructed and already eight are 100 per cent completed.

With a length of 40ft and a width of 30ft, Ramsamooj explained that the duplexes have similar features to that of the elevated single-flat houses with respect to the number of rooms. The duplexes, however, are built 3ft from the existing ground level and are equipped with the black water tanks.

Questioned what mechanisms are being put in place to ensure that the houses and duplexes are built to high standards, the CH&PA project engineer, in response, said the authority is closely monitoring the project.

“We have clerks of work here on a daily basis monitoring the contractors. In addition, we have various tests to ensure that the houses meet engineering standards and specifications. For example, we have termite treatment, and we have a warranty up to five years, we also do testing on the foundation, on the columns and the beams. All the concrete works are being tested,” Ramsamooj explained.

He said too that before the houses are handed over to the Ministry of Communities through the CH&PA, checks are made to ensure that all lights, switches and pipes installed are functioning properly and that there are no leakages or shortages.

The elevated two-bedroom single-flat houses are being sold by CH&PA at a cost of $8M, while the duplexes cost $7.1M for a single unit. A total of 89 single-flat houses and duplexes are being constructed at Perseverance.

CH&PA Public Relations Officer Iva Wharton noted that the elevated single flats and duplexes are just two of the solutions being offered under the Housing Solutions 2017 and Beyond Programme, noting that house lots are also being offered.

In a separate interview, CH&PA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lelon Saul had said that the housing authority for 2018 will be focusing on the construction of single units. According to him, data from a recent survey has shown a strong preference by applicants for single units when compared to duplexes and condominiums.

“The preference is for single units. Of course, we would want our work here at CH&PA and our plans to be driven by data, it should be evidence-based. The preference for duplex, the preference for condominiums is very low among applicants,” the CEO explained.

As such, in an effort to meet the demands of the people, he said, the CH&PA will this year build an additional 100 single units at Perseverance. In Linden, Region 10, approximately 40 single units will be constructed, while 20 will be erected on the West Coast of Berbice, 10 in Onderneeming on the Essequibo Coast and 20 in Onderneeming on the West Bank of Demerara.

Using US$20M the housing authority intends to develop infrastructure in several housing schemes, while investing another US$10M for the construction of 250 core houses.

The 250 core houses will be constructed in housing schemes that span Ogle on the East Coast of Demerara to Golden Grove on the East Bank of Demerara in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), and La Partfaite Harmonie in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara). From that lot, 100 families from the Sophia-Cummings Lodge community are in line to receive core houses.