GMC in move to resuscitate exporters association

EXPORTERS from across the country are expected to meet on Thursday as the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) forges ahead with plans to resuscitate the Guyana Non-Traditional Agriculture Exporters Association (GNTAEA) with the aim of increasing their market access and bargaining power.

The meeting is set for Thursday at the Central Packaging Facility at the National Exhibition Complex in Sophia. With more than 50 exporters operating under the umbrella of the Guyana Marketing Corporation, the Manager of the Central Packaging Facility Celestine Butters is hoping that the association will be resuscitated on Thursday, and executives elected to spearhead the work of the body.

Butters explained that approximately five years ago, the exporters association became defunct on the passing of its president. According to her, several attempts were made to resuscitate the association but the exporters were met with several challenges. It was originally re-established in November 2003.

This time around, Butters, who is working closely with the exporters, said the GMC will be giving the exporters the necessary support to ensure that the association is functional. It is intended that when GNTAEA is re-established, it will increase market access, increase the bargaining power of producers and buyers and increase members’ financial capacity.

Butters explained that through the association, exporters will have greater access to markets in the Region and even farther afield, even at better prices.

“The association can create linkages and network with potential markets and suppliers,” she posited. Butters noted that as an association, exporters will be able to meet market demand by pooling their produce for export, explaining that while a single producer or exporter may not be able to meet a demand, collectively they can.

Access to finance is one of the many challenges facing exporters of non-traditional agricultural produce, she noted, while stating that the association will be able to assist in this regard through the establishment of a revolving fund. Additionally, Butters noted that the association would be able to negotiate and strike contracts with importers on behalf of exporters, resulting in better prices and arrangements.

“For example, I have an exporter and he wants to buy some coconuts, but the farmer is saying he does not know him, and cannot supply 20,000 coconuts to someone he does not know, so I had to intervene and assure the farmer that he is an exporter. If the association was in place, the request could have been made through the association and the farmer would have willingly supplied the coconuts,” Butters explained.

It also provides opportunities for exporters to participate in training programmes, exhibitions and trade shows locally, regionally and internationally, Butters noted. In February, the GMC will be hosting a training forum for exporters and potential exporters.

“We focus on things like packaging, cleaning of your produce, post-harvesting as you call it, those are some of things we focus on. We will also be training exporters on how to wax their products to improve the shelf life. We are also going to introduce the hot bath treatment to show them exactly how you go about getting rid of anthracnose,” she posited.

Questioned as to how exporters have been responding to the call for revival of the association, Butters said many have signalled their interest. She said it is important for exporters of non-traditional agricultural produce who will be participating in the upcoming meeting to have their voices heard. It was noted that once the association is resuscitated and executives elected, the marketing corporation will assist in having all the legal documents in place.