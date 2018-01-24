City Hall pays Constable’s bail, provides legal representation

–in shooting to death of mentally unsound vendor

THE statutory meeting on Monday heard how the cash-strapped Mayor and City Council (M&CC) paid the $800,000 bail that City Constable Gregory Bascom was placed on, for the unlawful killing of a mentally unsound vendor earlier this month.

Bascom was also afforded the opportunity to be represented by lawyers attached to the M&CC, Mayor Patricia Chase-Green has disclosed. Thirty-four-year-old Marlon Fredericks was shot in the back by Bascom when he allegedly attempted to escape custody while another man was being allowed to exit the lockups. Chase-Green explained that Bascom was afforded the foregoing privileges because the incident occurred during the execution of his duties. She pointed out that similar actions were taken for others in the past.

The mayor said both she and Town Clerk Royston King have recognised the need for more training and education for officers in the constabulary after the incident, and that King has already written to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) seeking continuous training for that department. Councillor Bishram Kuppen questioned the use of firearms and excessive force by the constabulary officers, and noted that while they may be trained, they should be cautioned and given reminders about what is required of them.

Electing to respond, Chief Constable Andrew Foo said that members of the constabulary are trained by the GPF to use firearms, and are certified after the training programme. Each and every officer, Foo noted, is fully aware of when to fire.

He said, too, that it is up to each officer to determine what type of force to use, be it the baton, a firearm or pepper spray.

Asked by the Guyana Chronicle whether he thought that Bascom responded appropriately in the case of Fredericks, and acted in harmony with the training he would have received from the GPF, Foo said he would rather not say, because the matter is still before the court. He, however, said that Bascom was never known to be aggressive, and that it was unfortunate that he was the one at the helm of this incident.

Bascom, 50, of West Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan following the incident, and was not required to plead to a manslaughter charge, which read that he unlawfully killed Fredericks on January 14 at Regent Road, Bourda. Police Prosecutor Celine Evans did not object to his being granted bail, but requested that a report condition be attached. The Chief Magistrate released Bascom on $800,000 bail and adjourned the matter until February 12.

On January 13, Fredericks, of Tiger Bay, Georgetown, was apprehended by law enforcement officers from the City Constabulary on a number of simple larceny charges, during which he was severely beaten.

Fredericks was kept in custody at the entity’s Bourda Outpost and it is alleged that he attempted to flee custody and was shot. His mother, Claudette Fredericks had gone to visit him when she witnessed the shooting. A post-mortem revealed that the cause of death was as a result of complication to his lower back due to gunshot wound.

Eyewitnesses said his death could have been avoided, since he was in a weakened state and could not have run away; hence apprehending him should have been an easy task for the Lance Corporal. His mom said that Marlon was a drug addict who had relapsed twice following stints at a rehabilitation facility.

She said that seeing her son being brutally beaten while surrendering to the police has been one of the most traumatising moments of her life. The mother said because of the beating, her son had not eaten since he was taken into custody, and family members felt his death could have been avoided.