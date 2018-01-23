Over 100 feted by ‘Aunty May’

APPROXIMATELY one hundred and twenty orphans and vulnerable youths were on Sunday feted by Mrs. Miriam De Souza, popularly known as “Aunt May” and her family.

De Souza, as part of giving back to Guyana and to the country’s youth, annually treats children and young adults and the less privileged. The event was held at the Meten-Meer-Zorg School and Masjid.

In expressing gratitude for the kind gesture, Goolzar Namdar, Regional Vice President of the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) and President of the Meten-Meer-Zorg Islamic Centre, said the CIOG places orphans with families who can protect them from societal ills. By so doing, Namdar said the children are provided with a caring and loving environment in which to thrive.

Additionally, the Regional Vice-President of the CIOG said the umbrella organisation would feed, educate, house and in some instances pay for marriages when children attain the age of majority and are unable to afford same.

He said too that the organisation’s ability to help those in need, whether orphans or other vulnerable groups, is made possible by both the Islamic and non-Islamic community.

Namdar made it clear that it is not only Muslim children who benefit, but children of all religious persuasions and ethnicities. The orphans and vulnerable children are taught to pray in English and Arabic and are transported to and from school in vehicles provided by the CIOG. Those who attended the programme came from communities along Regions Two and Three.