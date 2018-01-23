Cocaine in ceiling – woman, 50, gets four years, fined $14M

A 50-year-old woman who was nabbed last Friday with over 11 pounds of cocaine in the ceiling of her Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara home was on Monday charged and sentenced to four years’ jail, along with a fine of $14.2M for drug trafficking.

Nickela Craig Singh appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and admitted that on January 19, 2018 at Lot 237 Norton Street, Soesdyke, she had 5.196 kilos of cocaine in her possession for the purpose of trafficking.

According to the facts presented in court by Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) prosecutor, Kunyo Sandiford, on the day in question, ranks from CANU went to the home of Singh and conducted a search.

Singh, who was alone at the time, admitted that she had drugs in the ceiling and further confessed that the cocaine was given to her by her brother, Junior Owen Singh. The ranks retrieved five brick-like objects suspected to be cocaine.

In court, Singh said that when CANU officers came to her home she was confused and called a lot of people’s names, but the drugs were given to her by a friend.