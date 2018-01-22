Soesdyke woman jailed ,fined $14.2M for cocaine possession

A 50-year-old woman , who was nabbed last Friday with over 11 pounds of cocaine in the ceiling of her Norton Street, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara home, was on Monday charged and sentenced to 4 years in jail along with a fine of $14.2M for drug trafficking.

Nickela Craig Singh appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and admitted that on January 19, 2018 at Lot 237 Norton Street, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara she had 5.196 kilos of cocaine in her possession for the purpose of trafficking.

According to the facts of the case presented in court by Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) prosecutor, Kunyo Sandiford , on the day in question ranks from CANU went to the home of Singh at Lot 237 Norton Street, Soesdyke and conducted a search.

Singh, who was alone admitted to the ranks that she had drugs in the ceiling and further confessed that the cocaine was given to her by her brother, Junior Owen Singh. The ranks retrieved five brick- like objects suspected to be cocaine from the ceiling.

In court on Monday, Singh said that when the CANU officers visited her home she was confused and called various persons names but noted that the drugs were given to her by a friend.

The Chief Magistrate sentenced Singh to a four year prison term along with the fine which is three times the market value of the drugs.