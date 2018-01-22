Police continue hunt for Baramita murder suspect

CRIME Chief Paul Williams has said that police are still searching for a Baramita resident known as ‘Abdool’, who is wanted for questioning into the death of his 18-year-old reputed wife.

According to reports, Lorinda Thomas, a housewife and mother of one, of Barama Line, Baramita, North-West District, died after being beaten by “Abdool” on Wednesday night.

Reports indicate that the woman left her home on Wednesday to visit with relatives to take a few drinks. While on her way home four hours later, she was accosted by the man while walking in Barama Line, and an argument ensued.

It is alleged that in the heat of the moment, the man pushed Thomas to the ground and began kicking and stomping her in the abdomen, causing her to lose consciousness. He then left her lying there.

When the young woman regained consciousness, she made her way home, in spite of feeling a severe pain in the region of her abdomen. It was reported that by the following day, the pain had increased to the point where the woman could barely stand. She decided to go to the health centre where she was admitted for observation, but succumbed as she was about to be air-dashed to the city for further treatment. Williams told the Guyana Chronicle on Sunday that the police have been fervently searching the North-West District for the male suspect as investigations continue.