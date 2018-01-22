Juvenile held following robbery of miner in Kitty

A 16-year-old student of Kitty is in police custody following the robbery of a miner which occurred early Monday morning.

According to the police , around 0030hrs on Monday , the 30 year-old gold miner of L’Oratoire, Canal Number One Polder, West Bank Demerara, was standing on the Kitty Public Road, in the vicinity of the seawall awaiting a taxi when the suspects, one of whom was armed with a firearm pounced and relieved him of his valuables.

The man , who was robbed of two cellular phones and a sum of cash, valiantly pursued the four male suspects and apprehended the youth . The police said because of an injured foot, the juvenile was unable to keep up with the pace of his accomplices.

The miner managed to subdue the suspect and promptly delivered him into the hands of the police.

The juvenile is in custody and is assisting with the investigation.