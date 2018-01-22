Guyanese gunned down in T&T

A Guyanese man was shot dead in Port-of-Spain on Saturday, the Trinidad Guardian has reported.

Dead is 30-year-old Troy Henry of San Juan. Homicide detectives in the country are working on the theory that Henry’s murder was linked to the killing of Luke Adams, 19, on Thursday. Adams was killed when a gunman opened fire on the occupants of a car stuck in traffic along Duke Street during the lunch-time rush hour. Adams was seated in the front passenger seat of the car.

According to reports, Henry was shot around 6 am. His body was found along Nelson Street, Port-of-Spain, by officers of the Duncan Street police outpost.

Henry was rushed to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Investigations are continuing.